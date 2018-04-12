Fleetcor (FLT) Receives $208.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fleetcor (NYSE:FLT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.14.

A number of analysts have commented on FLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fleetcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fleetcor from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $240.00 target price on Fleetcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fleetcor from $194.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fleetcor from $194.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

FLT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.68. 310,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,978.83, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. Fleetcor has a one year low of $121.52 and a one year high of $213.74.

Fleetcor (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.87 million. Fleetcor had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 32.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Fleetcor will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fleetcor by 2.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Fleetcor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fleetcor by 128.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 598,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,661,000 after acquiring an additional 337,073 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fleetcor by 5.5% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fleetcor by 5.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Fleetcor (FLT) Receives $208.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/fleetcor-flt-receives-208-00-average-target-price-from-brokerages.html.

Fleetcor Company Profile

Warning: file_get_contents(https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/quote/FLT/profile?p=FLT): failed to open stream: HTTP request failed! HTTP/1.0 502 Cannot find server.

in /home/acctmp/public_html/download.php on line 7

Receive News & Ratings for Fleetcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fleetcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.