Flexion Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,551 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical volume of 131 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1,024.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,742,000 after buying an additional 1,555,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,381,000 after buying an additional 392,055 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,712,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 415,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLXN opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 12.96. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 million. equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

FLXN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

