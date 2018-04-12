Flinton Capital Management LLC Raises Position in J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,343,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,830,000 after purchasing an additional 172,539 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 584,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,883,000 after purchasing an additional 136,589 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 187,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 130,353 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 239,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 76,655 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on J2 Global in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other news, Director Robert J. Cresci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $788,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,747,115.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $248,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,531,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,983 in the last three months. 5.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of J2 Global stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.76. 403,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $70.27 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,876.31, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. J2 Global’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

