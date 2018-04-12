Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Lifted by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 268,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 679,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,349,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQR. SunTrust Banks set a $69.00 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $61.00 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $66.00 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

NYSE EQR traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $61.45. 2,581,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $23,084.23, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $70.46.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $630.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.83 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.01%.

In other news, insider Ian Kaufman sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $39,795.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $26,122.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,077 shares of company stock valued at $819,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,611 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

