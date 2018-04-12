Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Stake Boosted by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,513 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $164,099.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,877.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,547 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $171,098.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE THG traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.76. The company had a trading volume of 174,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,025.17, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $121.06.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. equities analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THG. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing property and casualty insurance products and services. The Company has four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer and Other. It markets its domestic products and services through independent agents and brokers in the United States, and conducts business internationally through a subsidiary, Chaucer Holdings Limited, which operates through the Society and Corporation of Lloyd’s (Lloyd’s).

