PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Shares Bought by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 35.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 21.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 200,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,752. PolyOne Co. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $3,499.22, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. PolyOne had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 29.46%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PolyOne in a report on Monday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of PolyOne in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PolyOne in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation (PolyOne) provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The Company’s segments include Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions, and PolyOne Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment provides custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets.

