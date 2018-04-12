Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $69,990,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Five Below by 6,517.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 282,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after buying an additional 286,749 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 223,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after buying an additional 175,462 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Five Below by 580.2% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 203,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after buying an additional 173,717 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $10,567,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,006. The company has a market cap of $4,110.20, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. Five Below has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $77.12.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.09.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

