Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $553,000 Holdings in ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 15.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.16. 113,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3,506.22, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.15. ONE Gas has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $79.51.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $462.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.30 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Wells Fargo set a $69.00 price objective on ONE Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

