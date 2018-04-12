Flow International Corp (FLOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Flow International Corp (NASDAQ:FLOW) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flow International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.35. Flow International posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,800%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Flow International will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flow International.

Flow International (NASDAQ:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.67 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Flow International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flow International in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Flow International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flow International stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flow International Corp (NASDAQ:FLOW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of FLOW opened at $49.55 on Monday. Flow International has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $54.92.

About Flow International

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

