Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fluor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,365,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 216,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Fluor by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fluor by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,902,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,554,000 after buying an additional 2,640,432 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,978,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,192.97, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Fluor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Fluor news, EVP Carlos M. Hernandez sold 30,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,762,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin K. Chopra sold 5,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $319,241.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,218 shares of company stock worth $6,953,603 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLR has been the subject of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Fluor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fluor from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $56.00 target price on Fluor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

WARNING: “Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/fluor-co-flr-position-increased-by-salem-investment-counselors-inc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.