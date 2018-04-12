Fluor Co. (FLR) Receives $58.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLR. Barclays upped their price target on Fluor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Fluor from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

FLR stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $7,952.33, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.52. Fluor has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $62.09.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. research analysts predict that Fluor will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Fluor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.76%.

In other news, insider Robin K. Chopra sold 5,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $319,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos M. Hernandez sold 30,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,762,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,218 shares of company stock worth $6,953,603 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

