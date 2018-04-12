Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given a $58.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) has been assigned a $58.00 price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 4th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $67.00 price target on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. OTR Global raised Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

FL stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 707,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.14. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $77.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5,653.00, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Phillip Kimble sold 11,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $471,646.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Giovanna Cipriano sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,051,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,107 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer, which include businesses, such as include Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep and SIX:02.

