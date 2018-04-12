25,000 Shares in Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Acquired by Fore Capital LLC

Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.36. 1,240,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,920. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $2,479.05, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $226.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.17 million. equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

PAAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $21.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.18.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

