Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.70 (LON:FRCL)

Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust (LON:FRCL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON FRCL opened at GBX 6.27 ($0.09) on Thursday. Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 553.75 ($7.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 678 ($9.58).

In other news, insider Roger Bone bought 156 shares of Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 638 ($9.02) per share, with a total value of £995.28 ($1,406.76).

About Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust

Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Trust’s investment objective is to secure long-term growth in capital and income through a policy of investing in a diversified portfolio of publicly listed equities, as well as unlisted securities and private equity, with the use of gearing.

