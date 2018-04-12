Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Foresight Energy (FELP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Foresight Energy Partners LP is a producer and marketer of thermal coal. It operates four underground mining complexes, all in the Illinois Basin region of the United States. The Company’s mining complexes consist of: Williamson Energy, LLC, Sugar Camp Energy, LLC, Hillsboro Energy, LLC and Macoupin Energy, LLC. It markets and sells its coal to a diverse customer base including electric utility and industrial companies in the eastern United States, as well as the seaborne thermal coal market. Foresight Energy Partners LP is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Foresight Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Foresight Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Foresight Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.83.

NYSE FELP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 81,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,005. Foresight Energy has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. Foresight Energy had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $284.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.75 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Foresight Energy will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Foresight Energy stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) by 5,739,700.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,398 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,397 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Foresight Energy worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Foresight Energy

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 7, 2018, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

