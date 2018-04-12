Foresight Energy (FELP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FELP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Foresight Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Foresight Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foresight Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE:FELP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.72. 89,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,058. Foresight Energy has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Foresight Energy had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $284.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.75 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Foresight Energy will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Foresight Energy stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) by 5,739,700.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,398 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,397 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Foresight Energy worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Energy Company Profile

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 7, 2018, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

