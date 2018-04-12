FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

FORM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of FormFactor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FormFactor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.43.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FormFactor has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $968.05, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). FormFactor had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $131.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.98 million. equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 20,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $283,373.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,618.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Ludwig sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $381,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,026.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,460 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,273,000 after buying an additional 54,625 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,192,000 after buying an additional 618,775 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after acquiring an additional 299,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 239,307 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 859,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 197,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

