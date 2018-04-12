FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Stock analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FORM. BidaskClub cut FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised FormFactor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on FormFactor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 28,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,604. FormFactor has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.61, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $131.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.98 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Michael M. Ludwig sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $587,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,675.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Ludwig sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $381,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,026.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,431 shares of company stock worth $1,286,460 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 17,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 85,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 190,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/formfactor-form-now-covered-by-northland-securities-updated.html.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.