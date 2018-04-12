Forrester Research (FORR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Forrester Research earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.6204716508102 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.18, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $36.95 and a 12-month high of $47.75.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $90.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.85 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Forrester Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Forrester Research’s payout ratio is 96.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FORR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,007 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Hornig sold 646 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $26,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,021 shares of company stock valued at $928,026. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc (Forrester) is an independent research, data, and advisory services firm. The Company offers research, data, advisory and related services that are thematic, prescriptive and executable, and that provide a perspective on the changing business environment. Its segments include Research, Product and Project Consulting.

