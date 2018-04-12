Critical Contrast: Fortegra Financial (FRF) & Kemper (KMPR)

Kemper (NYSE: KMPR) and Fortegra Financial (NYSE:FRF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kemper and Fortegra Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper 0 0 1 2 3.67 Fortegra Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kemper presently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.09%. Given Kemper’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kemper is more favorable than Fortegra Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Kemper has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortegra Financial has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kemper and Fortegra Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper 4.44% 4.14% 1.03% Fortegra Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kemper and Fortegra Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper $2.72 billion 1.09 $120.90 million $1.64 35.34 Fortegra Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kemper has higher revenue and earnings than Fortegra Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.5% of Kemper shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kemper shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kemper pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fortegra Financial does not pay a dividend. Kemper pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Kemper beats Fortegra Financial on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation (Kemper) is a diversified insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides automobile, homeowners, life, health and other insurance products to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. The Property & Casualty Insurance segment’s products include personal automobile insurance, both preferred and nonstandard, homeowners insurance, other personal insurance and commercial automobile insurance. These products are distributed primarily through independent agents and brokers. The Life & Health Insurance segment’s products are individual life, accident, health and property insurance. These products are distributed by career agents employed by the Company and independent agents and brokers.

About Fortegra Financial

Fortegra Financial Corporation is specializing in insurance products and services. The Company’s business process outsourcing segment offers various administrative services under the Consecta and Pacific Benefits Group Northwest, LLC brand names to insurance and other financial services companies. The Company’s Payment Protection segment delivers credit insurance, debt protection, warranty and service contracts, and motor club solutions under the Life of the South, Continental Car Club, United Motor Club, and Auto Knight Motor Club brand names to consumer finance companies, regional banks, community banks, retailers, small loan companies, warranty administrators, automobile dealers, vacation ownership developers, and credit unions.

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.