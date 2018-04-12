Fortescue Metals Group (FSUGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

OTCMKTS FSUGY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.97. 2,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,324. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It owns and operates the Chichester Hub that consists of the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester Ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley Ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

