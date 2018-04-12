Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $62.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by UBS from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, www.benzinga.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortinet from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fortinet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.13.

FTNT traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,189. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,448.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.10%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 624 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $33,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 4,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $186,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,887.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,190 shares of company stock worth $7,114,541 in the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,418,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,044,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,400,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,693,000 after purchasing an additional 288,097 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,785,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,752,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,472,000 after purchasing an additional 296,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,379,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,280,000 after purchasing an additional 199,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/fortinet-ftnt-given-new-62-00-price-target-at-ubs-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc is a network security company. The Company provides cyber security solutions to a range of enterprises, service providers and government organizations across the world. Its network security solution consists of FortiGate physical, virtual machine and cloud platforms, which provide integrated security and networking functions to protect data, applications and users from network-and content-level security threats.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.