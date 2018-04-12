Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fortive (FTV) Stock Price

Press coverage about Fortive (NYSE:FTV) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fortive earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.6330073565976 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.75. 1,329,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,423. The company has a market cap of $26,380.80, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Fortive has a one year low of $59.88 and a one year high of $80.31.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

