Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) PT Set at $11.00 by HC Wainwright

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) has been given a $11.00 price objective by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 140.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

FBIO stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.98, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 365.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 94,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 158,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) PT Set at $11.00 by HC Wainwright” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/fortress-biotech-fbio-given-a-11-00-price-target-at-hc-wainwright-updated-updated.html.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.