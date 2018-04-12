Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Media stories about Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fortuna Silver Mines earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.6188406232375 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

FSM opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.50. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $873.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of -0.05.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of mineral properties in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine located in the State of Oaxaca in southern Mexico, as well as develops the Lindero gold project situated in northwestern Argentina.

