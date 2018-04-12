Forward Air Co. (FWRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $290.18 Million

Analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to post sales of $290.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280.40 million and the highest is $298.60 million. Forward Air posted sales of $246.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $290.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Forward Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.40.

In related news, Director George M. Lynch sold 2,443 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $135,513.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,371.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Forward Air by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.45. 19,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,464. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $1,565.91, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

