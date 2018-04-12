Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, April 4th. The firm presently has a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $35.17. 25,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,475. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,314.20, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.84 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 9.07%. research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Fox Factory by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 7.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. is engaged in the manufacturing, sale and service of ride dynamics products. The Company’s products fall into two categories: bikes, and powered vehicles, including side-by-sides, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

