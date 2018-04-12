Francs Price Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:FRN)

Francs (CURRENCY:FRN) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Francs coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Francs has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. Francs has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $518.00 worth of Francs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.33 or 0.01673220 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009176 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018744 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004838 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001243 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00021536 BTC.

About Francs

FRN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2016. Francs’ total supply is 5,635,314 coins. Francs’ official message board is francs.heberg-forum.org. The official website for Francs is www.francs.paris. The Reddit community for Francs is /r/Francs. Francs’ official Twitter account is @francnoir.

Buying and Selling Francs

Francs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to buy Francs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Francs must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Francs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

