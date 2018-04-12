Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (FLQM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0511 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock remained flat at $$27.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $28.79.

