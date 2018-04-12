Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $5.67 Million in Qudian Inc – (QD)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 452,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Qudian as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QD. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Qudian in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Qudian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qudian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Qudian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Qudian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE:QD opened at $10.34 on Thursday. Qudian Inc – has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3,300.50 and a P/E ratio of 9.49.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Qudian Inc – will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides cash credit products, which provide funds in digital form, and merchandise credit products. The Company operates through an online platform and all the transaction are facilitated through mobile devices. Borrowers can apply for credit on their mobile phones and receive approval within a few seconds.

