Delphi Technologies, Inc (DLPH) Position Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Delphi Technologies, Inc (NYSE:DLPH) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721,027 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Delphi Technologies worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 1,007.5% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 100,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 111,070 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delphi Technologies news, SVP David Paja sold 6,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $578,906.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Manganello acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.80 per share, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies stock opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,319.90 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49. Delphi Technologies, Inc has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $60.39.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies, Inc will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DLPH. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Delphi Technologies Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

