Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Holdings Reduced by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.14% of Equity Residential worth $32,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,548,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,461,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,872,000 after acquiring an additional 768,179 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,708,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,935,000 after acquiring an additional 744,642 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,340,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,263,000 after acquiring an additional 365,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $26,122.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David S. Santee sold 5,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $325,168.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,077 shares of company stock valued at $819,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,399. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23,084.23, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $630.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $69.00 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.82.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,611 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

