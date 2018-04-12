Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,249,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,381,000 after acquiring an additional 122,900 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Castleton Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Castleton Investment Management LLC now owns 153,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Square Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15,559.19, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $36.99.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.56%. analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1397 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Gas Services, Midstream, and Veresen. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota.

