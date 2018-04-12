Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,581,232 shares, an increase of 0.0% from the March 15th total of 2,581,065 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 519,576 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In other news, CEO George J. Carter acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,718 shares of company stock worth $100,834.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,239,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,413,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,277,000 after buying an additional 602,668 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 962.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 798,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 723,597 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 411,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 37,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,330,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,025,000 after buying an additional 356,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $7.77 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $12.71.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.30). Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

