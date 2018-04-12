Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Frank’s International (FI) Share Price

Media headlines about Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Frank’s International earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the pipeline company an impact score of 47.2430272870608 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Frank’s International stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.27. 694,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,786. Frank’s International has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $1,309.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FI. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Jefferies Group set a $7.00 price objective on Frank’s International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Frank’s International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $5.00 price target on Frank’s International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Frank Mosing sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 803,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,272.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 67.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank’s International N.V. (FINV) is a provider of engineered tubular services, tubular fabrication and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four business segments: International Services, U. S. Services, Tubular Sales and Blackhawk.

