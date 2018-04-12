Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €112.00 Price Target

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been given a €112.00 ($138.27) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRA. Deutsche Bank set a €94.50 ($116.67) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($118.52) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. UBS set a €105.00 ($129.63) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($80.25) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €81.00 ($100.00) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €86.03 ($106.21).

FRA traded down €0.20 ($0.25) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €79.30 ($97.90). The stock had a trading volume of 66,231 shares. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12 month low of €59.33 ($73.25) and a 12 month high of €97.26 ($120.07).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

