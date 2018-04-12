Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) PT Set at €65.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €65.00 ($80.25) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report released on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($98.77) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS set a €105.00 ($129.63) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €94.50 ($116.67) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($118.52) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €96.00 ($118.52) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €86.03 ($106.21).

Shares of FRA stock traded up €0.12 ($0.15) during trading on Monday, hitting €79.62 ($98.30). The company had a trading volume of 130,782 shares. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a one year low of €59.33 ($73.25) and a one year high of €97.26 ($120.07).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

