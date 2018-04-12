Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.07.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

FCX stock opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $26,133.58, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $419,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,958.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 756.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 9,348 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/freeport-mcmoran-inc-fcx-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated-updated-updated.html.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) is a mining company. The Company operates through geographical assets with proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum, and traded copper producer. The Company’s segments include refined copper products, copper in concentrate, gold, molybdenum, oil and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.