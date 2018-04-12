Freicoin Hits Market Cap of $209,950.00 (CRYPTO:FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Freicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a total market capitalization of $209,950.00 and $17.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Grantcoin (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000330 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000100 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Freicoin

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2012. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,691,285 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in.

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

