FreightCar America (RAIL) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RAIL. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of FreightCar America in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on FreightCar America from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on FreightCar America in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. FreightCar America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ RAIL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 91,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,884. The company has a market cap of $166.55, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.48. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $20.46.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. equities research analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 23.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 397,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 74,251 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at $824,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the fourth quarter valued at $2,344,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 39.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 91,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc is a manufacturer of railcars and railcar components. The Company operates in the Manufacturing segment. The Company designs and manufactures a range of railcar types for transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas along with intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars.

