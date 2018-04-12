Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,335 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care (FMS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,335 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $12,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 4,271.1% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 163,837,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 160,089,385 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 8.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 431,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 35,064 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FMS shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Nord/LB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $62.00 price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of FMS opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31,172.30, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fresenius Medical Care has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $57.94.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 11.64%. equities research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

