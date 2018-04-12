William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 18,924 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Millie Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $50.63 on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $31,172.30, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 11.64%. research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

