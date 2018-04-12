SPDR Series Trust (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Sold by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial lowered its stake in SPDR Series Trust (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the quarter. SPDR Series Trust makes up 3.6% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Friedenthal Financial owned about 0.10% of SPDR Series Trust worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Series Trust by 1,150.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,314,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,916,000 after buying an additional 3,969,891 shares in the last quarter. Western Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Series Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,129,000. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Series Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,576,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Series Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,538,000. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Series Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,737,000.

SPDR Series Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,149. SPDR Series Trust has a 12-month low of $26.94 and a 12-month high of $28.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

