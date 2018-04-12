FSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of FSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, April 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FSB Bancorp from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. FSB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FSB Bancorp stock. Seidman Lawrence B boosted its holdings in shares of FSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. FSB Bancorp comprises about 1.7% of Seidman Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Seidman Lawrence B owned approximately 6.24% of FSB Bancorp worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FSB Bancorp

FSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, NOW, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand deposits and certificates of deposit.

