FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.40.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price target on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $3.00 price target on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,898,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 946,548 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 233,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 147,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 37,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 258,559 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $148.57, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.66.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 37.86% and a negative return on equity of 46.40%. The firm had revenue of $38.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About FuelCell Energy

Fuelcell Energy, Inc delivers fuel cell power solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, installing, operating and maintaining fuel cell power solutions. The Company also provides turnkey power generation solutions to the customers, including power plant installation, operations and maintenance.

