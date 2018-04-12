FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Trading -3.3% Higher

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.02. 1,081,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,221,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

FCEL has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Cowen set a $3.00 target price on FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.63.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 46.40% and a negative net margin of 37.86%. The business’s revenue was up 127.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 37,661 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 657.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 76,290 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 233,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 147,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 79,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy

Fuelcell Energy, Inc delivers fuel cell power solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, installing, operating and maintaining fuel cell power solutions. The Company also provides turnkey power generation solutions to the customers, including power plant installation, operations and maintenance.

