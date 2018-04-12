Fulcrum Capital LLC Invests $373,000 in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,038 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $623,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,881,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,442,771. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $199,256.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Vetr upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nomura raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/fulcrum-capital-llc-invests-373000-in-verizon-communications-vz-updated.html.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.