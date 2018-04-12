Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fulton Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.44897125552 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several research firms recently commented on FULT. BidaskClub raised Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ FULT traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.75. 1,344,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,125. The company has a market capitalization of $3,103.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $206.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

WARNING: “Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/fulton-financial-fult-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-shows-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.