Future (LON:FUTR) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

Future stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.06) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 396 ($5.60). 21,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,539. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 168 ($2.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 430 ($6.08).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes consumer magazines and Websites in the areas of technology, games and entertainment, music, knowledge, creative and photography, and field sports and home interest in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. It provides technology under the TechRadar, T3, TheRadar, Gizmodo UK, Lifehacker UK, ITProPortal, Mobile Industry Awards, MacFormat, Maximum PC, Linux Format, and MacLife brands; games and entertainment under the GamesRadar+, PC Gamer, Kotaku UK, Golden Joysticks, Official PlayStation, SFX, Total Film, Official Xbox, GamesTM, and Edge brands; and creative and photography under the CreativeBloq, DigitalCameraWorld, The Photography Show, Generate conferences, Digital Camera, N-Photo, PhotoPlus, Digital Photographer, Computer Arts, Net, ImagineFX, and Photoshop Creative brands.

