FY2018 EPS Estimates for Park Lawn Raised by Cormark (PLC)

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Park Lawn in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 10th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.50 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Monday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd.

TSE PLC opened at C$26.57 on Thursday. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$17.65 and a 1-year high of C$27.48.

